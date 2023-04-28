CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.98

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.98 and traded as low as $5.14. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 759,950 shares trading hands.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 13.6%. This is a boost from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director T Ritson Ferguson bought 5,000 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,983.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.