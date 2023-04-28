CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.84-5.12 EPS.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.66. 2,075,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,803. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

