CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Purchased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,804 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions accounts for approximately 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $18,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,012,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 536.4% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after buying an additional 3,982,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,681,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 1,360,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of CCCS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 184,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,965. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

