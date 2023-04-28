CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.88

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$62.88 and traded as high as C$64.50. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$63.93, with a volume of 270,283 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.63.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.