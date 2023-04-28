Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Celestica updated its Q2 guidance to $0.44-0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.05 EPS.

Celestica Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:CLS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,142. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Celestica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

