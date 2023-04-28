Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Celestica stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 417,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,673. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Celestica by 2.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Celestica by 12.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

