Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $41.30 million and $129,309.85 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,462,172 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

