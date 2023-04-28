Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CELH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.78.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. On average, analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $93,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 552.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 882,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,087,000 after purchasing an additional 747,296 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth about $31,731,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $29,224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 255,413 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

