Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Lowered to $86.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s current price.
CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.
Centene Trading Up 2.8 %
Centene stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. Centene has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20.
Insider Transactions at Centene
In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Centene
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $29,904,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 85.9% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 22.9% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Centene by 100.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,817,000 after acquiring an additional 67,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centene (CNC)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.