Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Lowered to $86.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s current price.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Centene Trading Up 2.8 %

Centene stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. Centene has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $29,904,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 85.9% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 22.9% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Centene by 100.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,817,000 after acquiring an additional 67,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also

