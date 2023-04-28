CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $1.48 to $1.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.50 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CNP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,194. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNP. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.