CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.12) price target on the stock.

CentralNic Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:CNIC opened at GBX 118.76 ($1.48) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.17. CentralNic Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 160 ($2.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £340.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11,820.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87.

CentralNic Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. CentralNic Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

Insider Activity at CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Company Profile

In other CentralNic Group news, insider Max Royde bought 23,263 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £31,870.31 ($39,803.06). In other news, insider Samuel Mansour Joseph Dayani sold 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.50), for a total value of £2,160,000 ($2,697,639.57). Also, insider Max Royde acquired 23,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £31,870.31 ($39,803.06). Insiders have purchased 132,263 shares of company stock worth $17,578,031 over the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

