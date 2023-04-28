CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.12) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:CNIC opened at GBX 118.76 ($1.48) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.17. CentralNic Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 160 ($2.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £340.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11,820.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. CentralNic Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.
CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.
