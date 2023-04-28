Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.74

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.74 and last traded at $67.74, with a volume of 58320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Century Communities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 42.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

