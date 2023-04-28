CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Increased to C$150.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GIB.A. Raymond James increased their price target on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on CGI from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$150.00.

CGI Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$137.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$119.12. The stock has a market cap of C$29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. CGI has a 52-week low of C$95.45 and a 52-week high of C$138.43.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

