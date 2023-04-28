Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.8 %

CRL stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.71. 917,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,541. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,224,000 after buying an additional 482,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,675,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,144,000 after purchasing an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,613,000 after purchasing an additional 319,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

