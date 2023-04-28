Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.54.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $80.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.