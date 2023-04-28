Cidel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $373.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.68. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

