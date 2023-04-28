Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $611,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after purchasing an additional 540,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,514,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after buying an additional 539,098 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,573,000 after buying an additional 698,255 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $270,621,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,027 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.44 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.19.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

