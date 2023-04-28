Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 147,002 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,002 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $157.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $162.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,007 shares of company stock worth $9,887,171. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

