Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,174 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 1,876.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,816,000 after buying an additional 4,503,375 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,606,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $10,336,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $89.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. The firm has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $95.70.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.