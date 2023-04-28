Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.90

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.90 and traded as high as $44.01. Cimpress shares last traded at $43.34, with a volume of 125,293 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Cimpress Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $845.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.24 per share, with a total value of $421,398.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 23,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $884,793.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,650.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.24 per share, with a total value of $421,398.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,118.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 65,885 shares of company stock worth $2,474,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 171,384 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 987.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

