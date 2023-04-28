Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,839. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

