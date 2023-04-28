Cindicator Market Capitalization Achieves $3.35 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $1,700.43 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

