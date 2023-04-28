Cintas’ (CTAS) Initiates Rating Reaffirmed at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their initiates rating on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTAS. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $6.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $457.76. 67,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,225. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $445.50 and its 200 day moving average is $440.62. Cintas has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

