Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.24. 176,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,467,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 30.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 127,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 236.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.