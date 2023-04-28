Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,739,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Cisco Systems worth $416,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after buying an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,702,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $388,096,000 after buying an additional 1,977,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. 9,614,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,296,328. The stock has a market cap of $192.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

