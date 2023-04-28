Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

NYSE C opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

