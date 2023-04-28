Citigroup Lowers ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $250.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $270.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ICLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. ICON Public has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $249.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.36 and its 200 day moving average is $210.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 37.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in ICON Public by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

