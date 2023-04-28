Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target Cut to $11.50

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut Claros Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CMTG opened at $11.92 on Monday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 51.56 and a current ratio of 51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 187.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after buying an additional 6,930,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,904,000 after acquiring an additional 812,501 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 87.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,498,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 583,376 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

