Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives $1,110.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,110.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.99) to GBX 950 ($11.86) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.61) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Close Brothers Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,150 ($14.36) in a report on Friday, April 14th.

CBGPY opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $28.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.4932 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

