Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $305-306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $320.07 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.34-0.35 EPS.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,392,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.78.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,897.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,507 shares of company stock worth $25,669,548 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis increased its position in Cloudflare by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 44,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cloudflare by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cloudflare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

