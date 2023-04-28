Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.73. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 14,549 shares.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.31%.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 6,400 shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $135,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

