Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.73. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 14,549 shares.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.31%.
Insider Activity at Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 6,400 shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $135,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
