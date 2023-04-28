Clover Finance (CLV) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $23.61 million and approximately $655,323.21 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 401,220,238 coins and its circulating supply is 245,724,955 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

