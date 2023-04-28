CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.06-$3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.06-3.12 EPS.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.50. 2,882,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.11.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 606.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

