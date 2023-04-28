Coin98 Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $108.56 million and approximately $11.30 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028413 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009853 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

