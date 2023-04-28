Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stake Raised by IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,710 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 0.6% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 491,982 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 6,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.70 per share, with a total value of $380,127.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,870 shares in the company, valued at $11,763,299. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 6,588 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.70 per share, for a total transaction of $380,127.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 203,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,299. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,362 shares of company stock worth $12,106,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

COIN traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.35. 7,242,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,977,926. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $132.81.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.12.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

