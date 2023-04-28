Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.92. 5,254,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

