Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-5.55 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,239. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,114,000 after acquiring an additional 127,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 476,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,490,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

