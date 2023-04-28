Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57-3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.60. The company had a trading volume of 409,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,138. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.02.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.38.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Articles

