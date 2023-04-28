Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Monday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FIX traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.19. 17,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,223. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $152.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,501,000 after acquiring an additional 431,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,490,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 182,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after acquiring an additional 136,130 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

