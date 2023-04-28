Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

CTBI stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $423,822. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Baird bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $34,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,975.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,214 shares of company stock valued at $418,483 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 47,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

