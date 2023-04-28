Comparing Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) and Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Onex has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kunlun Energy has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onex N/A 2.85% 1.95% Kunlun Energy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kunlun Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Onex pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Onex and Kunlun Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onex 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kunlun Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Onex presently has a consensus price target of $90.40, indicating a potential upside of 101.29%. Given Onex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Onex is more favorable than Kunlun Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onex and Kunlun Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onex $442.00 million 8.21 $235.00 million $2.94 15.28 Kunlun Energy $21.47 billion 0.36 $3.57 billion N/A N/A

Kunlun Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Onex.

Summary

Onex beats Kunlun Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms. The company was founded by Gerald W. Schwartz in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production. The company is also involved in the processing, unloading, storing, gasification, and entrucking of LNG; trading, distribution, and retail sale of various natural gas products; and wholesale and retail of various LPG products. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Peru, the Kingdom of Thailand, and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The company was formerly known as CNPC (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to Kunlun Energy Company Limited in March 2010. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Kunlun Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of PetroChina Hong Kong Limited.

