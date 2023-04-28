Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $298.91 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $298.91 million and approximately $15.33 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $40.12 or 0.00137497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,450,820 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,449,645.69274985 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.68284996 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 345 active market(s) with $17,419,556.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

