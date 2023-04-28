Conflux Trading 11.1% Higher This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $956.46 million and $196.97 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,135.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00305968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00530261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00067153 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.18 or 0.00402172 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,786,939,766 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,786,808,386.417041 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.32930987 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $182,038,903.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.