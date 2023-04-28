Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $11.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.10. Conformis has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Conformis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.