Contrasting Gatos Silver (GATO) & The Competition

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) is one of 99 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gatos Silver to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gatos Silver and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gatos Silver Competitors 661 3116 3837 78 2.43

Gatos Silver presently has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential downside of 26.72%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 37.64%. Given Gatos Silver’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gatos Silver has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gatos Silver and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A -5.99% -5.76% Gatos Silver Competitors -29.03% -4.58% -2.39%

Volatility and Risk

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gatos Silver and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A -$43.44 million -16.14 Gatos Silver Competitors $1.67 billion -$30.39 million -0.13

Gatos Silver’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver. Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gatos Silver rivals beat Gatos Silver on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

