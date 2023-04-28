Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Copart accounts for 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Copart by 2,263.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 274,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $78.80.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

