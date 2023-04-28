Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells C$336,650.76 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.63, for a total value of C$336,650.76.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$520,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Zeta Resources Limited acquired 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00.

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$543.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.00. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cormark reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.64.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

