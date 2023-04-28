Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.14. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $11.23 EPS.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.84 billion.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Stories

