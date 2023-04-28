Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 27,401 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Insider Activity

Corning Price Performance

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. 1,016,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,476. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

