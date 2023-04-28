Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in April

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,497,800 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the March 31st total of 3,844,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.8 days.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 342,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,119. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.83 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 21.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.32%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -7.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CJREF shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.74.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Further Reading

